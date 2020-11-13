Diwali recipes: Chef uses this easy hack to make samosas at home

Send this page to someone via email

Diwali is all about getting together with family and friends and sharing some tasty meals.

But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the religious holiday will look very different this year and many are urged to celebrate virtually to avoid large social gatherings.

Chef Rick Matharu of Toronto recently joined The Morning Show to share a delicious yet simple vegetarian samosa recipe using store-bought tortillas. He says this is a fun way to make Diwali interactive.

And while tortillas are not a usual samosa ingredient, Matharu says it is an easy way to learn how to make this crispy treat.

“(Using tortillas) is an easy alternative if you don’t have time to make (the shell) at home.”

Matharu says store-bought tortilla shells can easily be made into cone shapes for stuffing.

Traditionally, samosas have peas and potatoes but he says you can add anything you like including cheese.

He also says the samosas can be served with chutney.

“Growing up in a household when Diwali was around, samosa was the key fried dish on the table,” he said.

Full ingredient list:

For the stuffing:

4 large white potatoes, boiled peeled and chopped into 1/2 inch cubes

1 medium white onion chopped

1-2 green chillies, sliced (adjust based on personal heat preference)

2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1 1/2 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp whole coriander seeds, crushed

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 tbsp cooking oil, like canola or vegetable

1/2 tsp whole cumin seeds

1/2 cup green peas

For the shells:

6 10-inch white tortilla, cut in half to make 12 half circles

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp water

Watch the video above for the full recipe.