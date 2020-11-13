Coronavirus: Peel Region officials advise against large gatherings during Diwali

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peel Region officials are asking residents to avoid large gatherings during Diwali celebrations this weekend.

The advisories come as the region announced 440 new COVID-19 cases today, the same as neighbouring Toronto.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s medical officer of health, says that while there aren’t any public health concerns with Diwali itself, the public health concern is with large gatherings, which may be involved in Diwali celebrations.

Loh says that Peel residents should limit close contacts to only people they live with and only meet anyone outside of their household for “the most essential reasons.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Brampton, Ont. Mayor Patrick Brown said yesterday that Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, which will be celebrated largely by South Asian and Hindu communities tomorrow, is an event he’s “got a lot of concern over.”

Story continues below advertisement

A census of the region found that South Asians account for more than half of Brampton’s population.

Brown says the event is a concern because the region saw a spike of cases related to Thanksgiving and is beginning to see a spike of cases linked to Halloween.