Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Trillium Care Community in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kingston nursing home.

The company that runs Trillium Care Community in Kingston, Ont., has confirmed that one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

KFL&A Public Health then confirmed the outbreak Wednesday afternoon.

Sienna Senior Living said the staff member tested positive for the virus after “surveillance testing,” while all other staff results have come back negative.

“Team members are tested regularly as part of our protocols to help protect them and residents during the pandemic,” the statement from Sienna Senior Living said.

As a precaution, all residents will be tested. The nursing home has also implemented additional preventative measures to allow essential caregivers to visit residents of the home. Residents will be remaining in their rooms until their test results have returned and pending public health’s approval.

Story continues below advertisement

Sienna Senior Living says the affected staff member is self-isolating at home.

The news of the positive case has been communicated with residents and their family members, and Sienna Senior Living says it will continue to provide updates in the future.

1:22 Ontario increases average daily direct care time for seniors to 4 hours Ontario increases average daily direct care time for seniors to 4 hours – Nov 2, 2020

On Wednesday, KFL&A Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Two women in their 20s, one of which was a health-care worker, caught the virus. The health unit said the health-care worker’s case is still under investigation, so no mode of transmission has been identified.