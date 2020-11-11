2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 15 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Wednesday.

According the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, two women in their 20s contracted the virus between Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of the women is a health-care worker, whose mode of transmission is under investigation, while the second case is travel-related, according to public health.

KFL&A Public Health also announced that the outbreak at Helen Henderson Care Centre has ended.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the care centre noted that visitations and outings for residents will begin again under public health’s guidance.

There have been a total of 199 cases recorded in the Kingston region since March, with 184 of those recovered, leaving active cases at 15 as of Wednesday.

Ontario reported another single-day case count record Wednesday, with more than 1,400 cases recorded.