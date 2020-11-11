COVID-19: Fairhaven long-term care resident dies; 4 new cases at Peterborough facility

Send this page to someone via email

A resident at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough who recently tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the facility reports Wednesday.

According to a post by executive director Lionel Towns, the municipally run facility expresses its “heartfelt condolences” to the victim’s family. The resident was in Fairhaven’s Westview 2 area and reported a positive test on the weekend.

An outbreak was declared on Oct. 31 after a caregiver on Westview 2 — not a direct employee of the Dutton Road facility — tested positive.

“This is a terrible virus and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” stated Towns.

Towns also said the four new cases reported by Peterborough Public Health on Tuesday are residents in Westview 2.

“Families of the affected residents have been contacted and all Westview 2 residents have now been isolated in their personal areas out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “Staff are tightly cohorted and no one else will be entering this care area.”

Peterborough Public Health has not yet confirmed the death. Since the pandemic, there have been two COVID-19 related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, both occurring in April.

Brittany Cadence, the health unit’s communications manager, said a media briefing scheduled noon Thursday, which will include Towns, will update the situation at Fairhaven.

The health unit as of Tuesday evening reported 162 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic with nine active cases.

“This is a deeply concerning time for our residents, families and staff, and we will continue to keep in touch with everyone frequently about developments as we continue to do everything we can to stop the spread of, and then eradicate, the virus,” said Towns. “The home has had an ample supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to meet demand during this outbreak. We have developed a close link with Peterborough Regional Health Centre to share personnel and other resources. We are in daily contact with Ministry of Long-Term Care representatives.

“Our staff at Fairhaven are working incredibly hard, as they have been throughout this pandemic, showing immense bravery and dedication to our residents. We are grateful for their continued hard work and dedication,” he added.

— More to come