Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Resident at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough tests positive

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 3:55 pm
A resident at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough has tested positive for COVID-19.
A resident at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough has tested positive for COVID-19. File

A resident of Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the municipally-run facility, the resident resides in Westview 2 unit and had been asymptomatic until a recent retest.

Read more: COVID-19: Outbreak declared after staff member tests positive at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Dutton Road facility was declared on Oct. 31 after a caregiver on the Westview 2 unit had tested positive.

According to Fairhaven, all other residents and staff from the unit have so far tested negative.

All general visits and residential leaves remain cancelled until the outbreak is lifted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are working tirelessly to facilitate connections between our residents and loved ones, and to help everyone here (staff and residents) get through these unprecedented times,” Fairhaven stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Recreation staff have a great number of electronic devices to facilitate virtual visits.”

Trending Stories

Fairhaven’s Great Room is currently being used as an isolation unit for any residents who test positive. The facility offers bed space for 256 residents.

Peterborough Public Health late Sunday afternoon reported 157 cases of COVID-19 with eight active cases and 147 resolved. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 since March.

Click to play video 'Calls for mass testing at long-term care facilities' Calls for mass testing at long-term care facilities
Calls for mass testing at long-term care facilities
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus outbreakLong-term CarePeterborough Public HealthPeterborough COVID-19FairhavenFairhaven Long-Term Care
Flyers
More weekly flyers