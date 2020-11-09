Coronavirus: Resident at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

A resident of Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the municipally-run facility, the resident resides in Westview 2 unit and had been asymptomatic until a recent retest.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Dutton Road facility was declared on Oct. 31 after a caregiver on the Westview 2 unit had tested positive.

According to Fairhaven, all other residents and staff from the unit have so far tested negative.

All general visits and residential leaves remain cancelled until the outbreak is lifted.

“We are working tirelessly to facilitate connections between our residents and loved ones, and to help everyone here (staff and residents) get through these unprecedented times,” Fairhaven stated.

“Recreation staff have a great number of electronic devices to facilitate virtual visits.”

Fairhaven’s Great Room is currently being used as an isolation unit for any residents who test positive. The facility offers bed space for 256 residents.

Peterborough Public Health late Sunday afternoon reported 157 cases of COVID-19 with eight active cases and 147 resolved. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 since March.

