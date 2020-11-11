Numerous $5,000 tickets issued in Manitoba for not following COVID health orders

Send this page to someone via email

The enforcements have begun.

Numerous Manitoba businesses have been fined the maximum $5,000 penalty for not following new public health orders, and three individuals face fines of $1,296. All were fined by provincial health officers or by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

Person in the capital region, Aug. 28 — failing to self-isolate, $1,296 ticket issued Oct. 29

Pembina Hotel, Oct. 19 — failing to ensure patrons leave by 11 p.m., $5,000 ticket issued Nov. 2

Pony Corrall, Pembina Highway, Oct. 19 — failing to ensure patrons leave by 11 p.m., patrons not seated, patrons dancing. $5,000 ticket issued Nov. 2

Bar Italia Cafe, Nov. 2 — liquor served to patrons — $5,000 ticket issued Nov. 2

Person in the capital region, Nov. 2 — failure to ensure gathering was five people or fewer — $1,296 ticket issued Nov. 2

Person in the capital region, Nov. 4 — failure to ensure gathering was five people or fewer — $1,296 ticket issued Nov. 4

Holiday Inn Airport Polo Park, Nov. 4 — failure to close swimming pool — $5,000 ticket issued Nov. 4

The Town Centre Mall Food Court, Brandon, Nov. 5 — failure to ensure physical distancing between patrons — $5,000 ticket issued Nov. 5

McDonald’s, Neepawa, Nov. 6 — failure to ensure physical distancing between patrons — $5,000 ticket issued Nov. 6

Goodlife Fitness, Brandon — failure to ensure physical distancing between patrons — $5,000 ticket issued Nov. 6

B.A. Robinson, 1760 Ellice Ave., Nov. 9 — failure to remind people to wear a mask, failure to ensure masks worn properly — $5,000 ticket issued Nov. 9.

As well, the city of Winnipeg issued their first $5,000 fine to a local business, Gymboree Play Centre on Kenaston Boulevard, for not closing when they were supposed to.

The city’s assistant chief of emergency management, Jason Shaw, told media Tuesday that city bylaw officers have done 114 inspections, and issued two verbal warnings to people for not wearing face masks when required.

The city of Winnipeg redeployed some bylaw officers to help with enforcement of COVID-19 rules under the direction of the provincial government on Nov. 6.

“The city will be pulling bylaw enforcement officers within community services from their regular duties and redeploying them into public health enforcement,” Mayor Brian Bowman said.

RCMP said on Nov. 4 they’re also further stepping up enforcement efforts.

According to police numbers, officers have doled out 42 tickets and issued 77 warnings to people violating public health orders relating to the pandemic since April 9.

The Mounties warned Manitobans to expect less leniency going forward.

“While officers will still have discretion, I have made it clear that ticketing is the preferred option for individuals who are blatantly disregarding the public health orders and putting lives at risk,” said Manitoba RCMP criminal operations officer, Chief Supt. Rob Hill.

“This is about protecting the health and safety of every Manitoban.”