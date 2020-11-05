Menu

Crime

No curfew, but more money coming for fire inspectors, officers to enforce COVID-19 rules: Manitoba Premier

By Elisha Dacey The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government is adding to its list of people who are enforcing public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, but no curfew is on the table at this time.

Premier Brian Pallister says fire safety inspectors, motor carrier enforcement officers and municipal bylaw officers will help apply the rules.

The province says the move will raise the total number of enforcers to more than 3,200.

There is also a new pandemic snitch line, at 204-945-3744 or 1-866-626-4862.

Manitoba has cracked down following a spike in COVID-19 cases with rules that include a limit of five people for public gatherings.

Despite that, there will be no curfew for the province, at this time, said Pallister, saying that health officials say it’s “premature.”

Winnipeg police said this week they are prepared to start going to people’s homes to enforce that measure if they receive a complaint.

Pallister also says the province will provide financial assistance to municipalities to help pay for the enforcement.

-With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in Winnipeg
