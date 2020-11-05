No curfew, but more money coming for fire inspectors, officers to enforce COVID-19 rules: Manitoba Premier

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is adding to its list of people who are enforcing public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, but no curfew is on the table at this time.

Premier Brian Pallister says fire safety inspectors, motor carrier enforcement officers and municipal bylaw officers will help apply the rules.

The province says the move will raise the total number of enforcers to more than 3,200.

There is also a new pandemic snitch line, at 204-945-3744 or 1-866-626-4862.

Manitoba has cracked down following a spike in COVID-19 cases with rules that include a limit of five people for public gatherings.

Despite that, there will be no curfew for the province, at this time, said Pallister, saying that health officials say it’s “premature.”

Winnipeg police said this week they are prepared to start going to people’s homes to enforce that measure if they receive a complaint.

Pallister also says the province will provide financial assistance to municipalities to help pay for the enforcement.

-With files from The Canadian Press

