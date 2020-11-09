As many as 175 people exposed to COVID-19 at Kitchener restaurant: Waterloo Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health has issued a warning to area residents about potential exposure to COVID-19 from a Kitchener restaurant last week.

It says as many as 175 people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during visits to the Algarve Restaurant between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

“As a precaution, Public Health is advising anyone who attended during these times to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after their last visit and to seek testing,” Waterloo Public Health said in a statement.

So far six cases have been connected to the Portuguese restaurant, although Waterloo Public Health says no cases have been connected to the restaurant outside of the aforementioned dates.

The agency also announced an outbreak connected to an office setting where four people have tested positive.

It did not provide any further details on the matter.

Outbreaks were also declared over the weekend in an industrial workplace where eight people have tested positive for the coronavirus and at The Village of Winston Park in Kitchener after a staff member tested positive.

The outbreak connected to a wedding in Waterloo has now grown to 20 cases.

There are six other active outbreaks in the area, including three at nursing homes, one at a daycare, one involving a before and after care program and one at a Kitchener school.