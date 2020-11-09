Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

As many as 175 people exposed to COVID-19 at Kitchener restaurant: Waterloo Public Health

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 2:20 pm
Click to play video 'Restaurant owners push to remain open as COVID-19 cases climb' Restaurant owners push to remain open as COVID-19 cases climb
Restaurant owners push to remain open as COVID-19 cases climb – Oct 31, 2020

Waterloo Public Health has issued a warning to area residents about potential exposure to COVID-19 from a Kitchener restaurant last week.

It says as many as 175 people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during visits to the Algarve Restaurant between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

Read more: Trudeau hopeful COVID-19 vaccine on track to start rolling out early 2021

“As a precaution, Public Health is advising anyone who attended during these times to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after their last visit and to seek testing,” Waterloo Public Health said in a statement.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau reacts to news Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may be 90% effective' Coronavirus: Trudeau reacts to news Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may be 90% effective
Coronavirus: Trudeau reacts to news Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may be 90% effective

So far six cases have been connected to the Portuguese restaurant, although Waterloo Public Health says no cases have been connected to the restaurant outside of the aforementioned dates.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The agency also announced an outbreak connected to an office setting where four people have tested positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It did not provide any further details on the matter.

Read more: Crime rates dipped in first six months of pandemic, Statistics Canada says

Outbreaks were also declared over the weekend in an industrial workplace where eight people have tested positive for the coronavirus and at The Village of Winston Park in Kitchener after a staff member tested positive.

The outbreak connected to a wedding in Waterloo has now grown to 20 cases.

There are six other active outbreaks in the area, including three at nursing homes, one at a daycare, one involving a before and after care program and one at a Kitchener school.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Waterloo coronavirusAlgarve RestaurantAlgarve Restaurant COVID-19Algarve Restaurant KitchenerKitchener restaurant COVId-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers