Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Crime rates dipped in first six months of pandemic: Statistics Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2020 1:13 pm
An officer is seen facing colleagues in this Calgary Police Service handout.
An officer is seen facing colleagues in this Calgary Police Service handout. Calgary Police Service handout

Newly released statistics point to a notable drop in police-recorded crime during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada says 17 police services across Canada reported that selected criminal incidents were down by 17 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier.

The lone exception was uttering threats by a family member, with police reporting four per cent more incidents during the same period last year.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say

In addition, the number of calls for service rose eight per cent, particularly wellness checks, mental health calls and calls to attend domestic disturbances.

The statistics agency says when the physical distancing measures introduced in mid-March to control the pandemic started easing in May, the number of crimes and calls for service began to rise.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say' Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say
Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say – Oct 29, 2020

The 17 police services providing data are some of the largest nationally and serve close to 60 per cent of the population of Canada.

During the early months of the pandemic, the police services reported a 20 per cent decrease in sexual assaults compared with the same period a year earlier, Statistics Canada says. The number of reported assaults also declined.

The agency notes victimization surveys have shown that rates of reporting to the police are lower for sexual assaults and spousal violence than for other types of crimes.

For those experiencing violence, especially within the home, previous releases have shown that accessing services during the pandemic may be more difficult because of restricted contact with sources of support, the agency added.

 

Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19 crime ratescrime rates during COVID-19crime rates in Canadadip in crimedomestic abuse during pandemicpandemic crime ratesthreats during pandemicwellness checks during pandemic
Flyers
More weekly flyers