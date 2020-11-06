Man killed in northern Alberta pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fox Creek RCMP said a man died in northern Alberta Thursday evening after he was hit by a semi-tractor while he was walking on a highway.

Police said the collision happened north of Fox Creek on Highway 43 at around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate deadly crash on northern Alberta highway

The victim was a 31-year-old man from Trout Lake, Alta., according to RCMP. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Fox Creek RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst are investigating the fatal crash.

Fox Creek is located about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

READ MORE: 2 men killed in collision southwest of Edmonton

On Thursday afternoon, two men were killed when a pickup truck they were travelling in collided with a semi truck east of Drayton Valley, Alta.

Advertisement