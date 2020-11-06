2 men killed in collision southwest of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A collision involving a pickup truck and semi truck east of Drayton Valley, Alta., resulted in the death of two men Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said the pickup truck with a flat deck trailer was travelling south on Range Road 52 when it collided with a semi truck pulling an empty tanker trailer that was travelling west on Highway 39.

The 57-year-old driver and a 52-year-old passenger of the pickup were killed in the crash, police said. RCMP said the driver was a resident of Wetaskiwin County, while the passenger was from Leduc.

The driver of the semi truck was not physically injured in the collision.

The RCMP collision analyst conducted a scene examination Thursday and RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.

