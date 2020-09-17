Menu

Comments

Traffic

2 people killed in central Alberta collision

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 12:26 pm
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Two people are dead after an early morning collision in central Alberta Thursday.

Just after 2:30 a.m., RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 on the southern edge of Drayton Valley, Alta.

Police said a pickup truck was heading south on Highway 22 when it veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi truck that was heading north.

Two men who were in the pickup were declared dead on scene, RCMP said in a media release Thursday morning.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according to police.

Traffic along Highway 22 between 50 Avenue and Highway 620 was diverted Thursday morning while an RCMP collision analyst conducted a scene examination.

Drayton Valley is located about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

