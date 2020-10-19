Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

18-year-old woman dies following southern Alberta collision

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 1:54 pm
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

An 18-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southern Alberta Monday morning.

At 6:52 a.m., emergency crews were called to a collision on Highway 25, about two-and-a-half kilometres south of Picture Butte, Alta.

RCMP believe a blue car was heading north on Highway 25 when the driver lost control and collided with a southbound semi truck.

The driver’s side of the blue Chrysler Sebring slid into the front end of the semi, according to the RCMP. The 18-year-old woman driving the car was seriously injured. She was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital where she died of her injuries, RCMP said. The woman was the only person in the car at the time of the collision.

Trending Stories

Police said road conditions were very icy at the time of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the semi was not injured, RCMP said.

Police said the woman’s family attended the collision scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police said they do not anticipate any further details to be released.

Picture Butte is located about 30 kilometres north of Lethbridge.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CollisionAlberta roadsAlberta highwaysAlberta fatal collisionPicture ButteHighway 25Highway 25 collisionHighway 25 fatal collisionPicture Butte collisionPicture Butte fatal collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers