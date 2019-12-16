One dead following 3-vehicle collision near Drayton Valley

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a collision between two semi-tractors and a truck near Drayton Valley.

On Thursday, Dec. 12 at around 12:30 p.m., Drayton Valley RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 22 south of Township Road 494.

Police say a semi-tractor was heading north when it lost control and hit a southbound semi-tractor. The truck behind the northbound vehicle was damaged by debris.

The 31-year-old driver of the southbound semi, from Abbotsford, B.C., was pronounced dead on scene. The 29-year-old man driving the northbound semi, from Surrey, B.C., was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the 56-year-old man driving the truck, from Drayton Valley, had minor injuries.

Police say snowfall and ice made the road conditions poor at the time.

The highway was closed for roughly nine hours while RCMP were on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Dec. 12, 2019 collision between two semi-tractors and a truck on Highway 22 south of Township Road 494. Supplied to Global News

