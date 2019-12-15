Menu

Police Vehicle Collision

Major collisions investigating after Edmonton police vehicle struck by truck

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 6:15 pm
An Edmonton police cruiser was involved in a collision that sent two officers to hospital on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
An Edmonton police cruiser was involved in a collision that sent two officers to hospital on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Global News

Two police members were taken to hospital Sunday after the cruiser they were in was hit by a truck.

The police vehicle had been heading west on 167 Avenue when a truck heading the opposite way passed the centre line at 66 Street and collided with the vehicle at about 1 p.m.

The Edmonton Police Service said Sunday it appeared the truck had swerved into the lane as it tried to avoid another collision.

READ MORE: Collision between Edmonton police officer and cyclist under investigation

The driver of the truck was not injured. The two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution, said police.

A truck collided with a police cruiser on 167 Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
A truck collided with a police cruiser on 167 Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Global News

The police vehicle did not have its lights or sirens on when the crash happened.

Story continues below advertisement

The major collisions unit is investigating the incident.

