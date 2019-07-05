Collision between Edmonton police officer and cyclist under investigation

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating a collision between a marked Edmonton Police Services cruiser and a cyclist that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Edmonton police officers were looking for three people they say ran from a stolen vehicle after a chase. One officer was in the area of 94 A Street and 129 A Avenue when a masked man on a bike came along.

The officer attempted to stop the cyclist, but the rider failed to stop. When the officer pursued the biker, “a collision occurred between the police vehicle and the cyclist,” the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said in a post.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including a broken lower right leg. ASIRT said the man was in stable condition on Friday.

Later it was determined that the man was not one of the three people originally being pursued.

ASIRT says the police officer had the cruiser’s emergency lights on at the time the officer came across the cyclist.

EPS will now investigate the conduct of the man while ASIRT looks into the actions of the officer and the circumstances around the collision.

ASIRT is called in to investigate whenever a police officer’s actions result in injury or death.