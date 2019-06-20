ASIRT investigates after man injured during arrest at Edmonton International Airport

One man was taken to hospital and Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a call to the parkade at Edmonton International Airport ended with the suspect being hit with a Taser.

On June 18 at around 7 p.m., RCMP were called in relation to a “male in distress” in the parkade at the airport.

Th 41-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant, so he was taken into custody and transported to the detachment at the airport, police said.

The man reportedly became agitated while in custody and the officers said they had to restrain him to take him through the airport to a vehicle to be taken to an Edmonton hospital.

While the man was being transported, an “incident arose” and police said officers had to stop to subdue the man. As a result, police deployed a conducted energy weapon — more commonly referred to as a Taser.

At that point, members from the Edmonton Police Service, as well as paramedics were called to assist. After the situation was brought under control, police said they were able to bring the man to hospital.

The investigation into the event is ongoing by both police and members of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. ASIRT is called in to investigate any time a person is injured or killed during police activity.

RCMP said no further details would be released while the investigation is ongoing.