ASIRT investigates death of person in Calgary police custody

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a person died in the custody of Calgary police on Wednesday.

Officers said the death happened during a “police interaction” early in the morning, though they did not provide the exact time.

Police said the incident occurred in Eau Claire by the riverfront.

Officers could not confirm the sex or age of the individual.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.