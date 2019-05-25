Investigations
May 25, 2019 8:35 pm

ASIRT investigating in-custody death of 50-year-old man in Airdrie

ASIRT is investigating after a man died in Airdrie RCMP custody on Friday, May 24, 2019.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died in Airdrie RCMP custody on Friday night.

A 50-year-old man was arrested by RCMP at CrossIron Mills at around 8 p.m., police said.

Mounties said Saturday that the man died of “causes that have yet to be determined.”

ASIRT and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating the incident.

