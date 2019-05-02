Crime
May 2, 2019 4:11 pm
Updated: May 2, 2019 4:12 pm

18-year-old suspect was shot in shoulder by Edmonton police: ASIRT

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

April 30: Edmonton police opened fire on a suspect Tuesday morning and the man was taken to hospital. As Sarah Kraus reports, it all started with the hunt for a stolen vehicle.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate a police call during which Edmonton officers shot and injured an 18-year-old suspect.

On Tuesday, Edmonton police said officers responded at around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle being tracked by GPS near 106 Street and 107 Avenue.

At around 7:39 a.m., officers located the vehicle, which was stopped around 100 Street, south of 106 Avenue.

In a news release Thursday, ASIRT said officers parked their police vehicles behind and in front of the stolen flatbed truck to block it in.

There was only one person in the truck, ASIRT said — a man, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Officers “issued verbal commands,” telling him to get out of the vehicle, the agency said.

“Failing to comply, the man moved into the driver’s seat and put the truck in motion, first forcefully striking one police vehicle then switching direction and striking the other police vehicle,” ASIRT said. “During this confrontation, officers fired their service pistols at the driver.”

The 18-year-old sustained a single gunshot wound to his shoulder, ASIRT said. He was treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to hospital, where he remained Thursday.

ASIRT is called in any time Alberta police action results in serious injury or death. It also investigates serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Alberta serious injury response team
ASIRT
Edmonton EMS
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton police shooting
Gunshot Wound
Officer-Involved Shooting
Stolen Vehicle

