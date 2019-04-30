ASIRT investigating police shooting in central Edmonton

A shooting involving an Edmonton police officer that resulted in injuries Tuesday morning is being investigated by watchdog agency ASIRT.

Police tape blocked off 100 Street between 105 Avenue and 106 Avenue, where Edmonton police confirmed the incident happened.

Staff working at nearby pharmacy told Global News police were on scene when they arrived for work at 8 a.m. Officials have not confirmed when the shooting happened.

Seven marked police cruisers were on scene, as was a truck with a broken window on the driver side.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team didn’t share any other details, but confirmed it is investigating in a tweet.

We are investigating @EdmontonPolice officer-involved shooting from this morning resulting in injury. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) April 30, 2019

Global News has a crew on scene to find out more. This story will be updated as information is confirmed.

— More to come…