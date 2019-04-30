ASIRT investigating after officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster
A A
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster on Monday.
RCMP officers were trying to arrest a suspect in a stolen vehicle at around 3:20 p.m. — police did not confirm where.
The suspect ran and officers chased the person on foot, RCMP said.
“During the course of the incident, a responding member discharged their firearm,” RCMP said in a news release.
The suspect was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No officers were injured.
The RCMP will investigate the events leading up to the serious incident and ASIRT will review police actions.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.