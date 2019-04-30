Crime
April 30, 2019 12:45 am

ASIRT investigating after officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster

By Online Journalist  Global News

ASIRT is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster on Monday.

RCMP officers were trying to arrest a suspect in a stolen vehicle at around 3:20 p.m. — police did not confirm where.

The suspect ran and officers chased the person on foot, RCMP said.

“During the course of the incident, a responding member discharged their firearm,” RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were injured.

The RCMP will investigate the events leading up to the serious incident and ASIRT will review police actions.

