Crime
January 21, 2019 6:04 pm

Charges laid after officer-involved shooting in High Level

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A man is facing several charges after an officer-involved shooting in northern Alberta.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
A A

A man who police said shot at them while responding to a call at a northern Alberta residence earlier this month is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

On Monday, High Level RCMP said that Ivan Joseph Ell, 30, was facing two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and one count each of pointing a firearm, uttering threats, discharge firearm with intent, among other charges.

Story continues below

Police said the altercation happened on Jan. 12. Officers were called to a home regarding a a distraught man. When they arrived, police said the man fired a weapon at officers when they arrived on scene. An officer returned fire before the man barricaded himself, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Alberta man shot in gunfire exchange with police: RCMP

Police said the man surrendered to police the afternoon of Jan. 13. He was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to High Level RCMP, the Director of Law Enforcement was notified of the shooting and it was determined the investigation would remain with the RCMP.

Ell is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 4.

– With files from Slav Kornik, Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
High Level
High Level police shooting
High Level RCMP
Ivan Ell
Ivan Joseph Ell
Officer-Involved Shooting
RCMP
RCMP Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.