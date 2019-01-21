Charges laid after officer-involved shooting in High Level

A man who police said shot at them while responding to a call at a northern Alberta residence earlier this month is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

On Monday, High Level RCMP said that Ivan Joseph Ell, 30, was facing two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and one count each of pointing a firearm, uttering threats, discharge firearm with intent, among other charges.

Police said the altercation happened on Jan. 12. Officers were called to a home regarding a a distraught man. When they arrived, police said the man fired a weapon at officers when they arrived on scene. An officer returned fire before the man barricaded himself, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Alberta man shot in gunfire exchange with police: RCMP

Police said the man surrendered to police the afternoon of Jan. 13. He was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to High Level RCMP, the Director of Law Enforcement was notified of the shooting and it was determined the investigation would remain with the RCMP.

Ell is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 4.

– With files from Slav Kornik, Global News