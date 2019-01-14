Crime
Alberta man shot in gunfire exchange with police: RCMP

The RCMP said a man suffered a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with police in northern Alberta over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, officers responded to a call regarding a distraught man at a home south of the town of High Level, according to RCMP. Police said the man fired a weapon at officers when they arrived on scene. An officer returned fire before the man barricaded himself, RCMP said.

“K” Division Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and Air Services were called to the scene.

RCMP said at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, the man surrendered to police and was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident.

High Level RCMP said the Director of Law Enforcement was notified of the incident and indicated the investigation would remain with the RCMP.

High Level is about 730 kilometres north of Edmonton.

