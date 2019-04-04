Edmonton man charged after bomb threat at EIA turns out to be a hoax

A 27-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after a bomb threat investigation at Edmonton International Airport late last month.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on March 24, EIA RCMP responded to a bomb threat that was heard over the Public Address system.

Shortly after the announcement, police determined the threat to be a hoax, RCMP said in a media release Thursday.

“We took this situation very seriously,” Sgt. Beth Philipp of the EIA RCMP said.

“Garda Security, RCMP and the Airport Authority came together quickly to determine that this threat was non-credible.”

Eric Caouette, of Edmonton, has been charged with mischief, uttering threats and making false declaration of a person at an aerodrome carrying an explosive substance or device.

Caouette, who RCMP said is an airport employee, was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on April 25.

RCMP said no flights were delayed as a result of the hoax.