Man arrested after rushing boarding ramp, damaging WestJet plane at Edmonton airport

A 41-year-old man is facing charges after he prematurely tried to board his flight and damaged the plane at the Edmonton International Airport.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the breach of security happened when a man didn’t wait for authorization to board his flight and instead ran down the boarding ramp and onto the WestJet plane.

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged after bomb threat at EIA turns out to be a hoax

The flight crew was on the aircraft, in the process of completing their pre-flight briefings. No other passengers were on the plane yet.

According to RCMP, the man uttered threats to the crew who, fearing for their safety, left the plane.

The man damaged the door on the plane before police arrived and took him into custody.

RCMP said a 41-year-old man is in police custody and charges are pending.

It’s not known if the incident delayed the flight. Global News has reached out to WestJet for information.