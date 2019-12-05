2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on central Alberta highway

Send this page to someone via email

Icy roads are considered a factor in a multi-vehicle crash in central Alberta that left two people dead, police said Wednesday night.

According to Blackfalds RCMP, officers responded to a collision on Highway 11 between Range Road 283 and Range Road 284 at about 4:30 p.m.

“Initial indications are that an SUV travelling eastbound lost control and collided with an SUV travelling westbound,” police said in a news release. “A car travelling westbound struck the two SUVs.”

Two people in the SUV that was travelling east were pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP did not say how old they were but said they were both females.

Two people in the SUV that was travelling west were taken to hospital while the driver of the car was treated at the scene.

“The RCMP collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination and traffic was diverted for approximately five hours,” RCMP said. “The highway is now open for travel in both directions.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Police warned highways in the area were in poor driving condition Wednesday night.