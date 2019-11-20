Northbound QEII Highway closed at Carstairs due to jackknifed semi-trailer

A section of the QEII Highway north of Calgary was shut down on Wednesday after a collision.
The incident forced the closure of the northbound lanes of the QEII at the Carstairs overpass at Highway 581.
A tweet from 511 Alberta reported the closure just before 10 a.m., saying it was due to a jackknifed semi-trailer.
A Facebook post from the Carstairs Fire Department said traffic in the area was being detoured, and that the road was “very icy.”
The town of Carstars is located about 45 kilometres north of Calgary
