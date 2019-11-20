Menu

Canada

Northbound QEII Highway closed at Carstairs due to jackknifed semi-trailer

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 1:02 pm
Northbound lanes of the QEII Highway were closed at Highway 581 on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Northbound lanes of the QEII Highway were closed at Highway 581 on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Facebook / Carstairs Fire Department

A section of the QEII Highway north of Calgary was shut down on Wednesday after a collision.

The incident forced the closure of the northbound lanes of the QEII at the Carstairs overpass at Highway 581.

A tweet from 511 Alberta reported the closure just before 10 a.m., saying it was due to a jackknifed semi-trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

A Facebook post from the Carstairs Fire Department said traffic in the area was being detoured, and that the road was “very icy.”

The town of Carstars is located about 45 kilometres north of Calgary

