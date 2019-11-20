Northbound QEII Highway closed at Carstairs due to jackknifed semi-trailer

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the QEII Highway north of Calgary was shut down on Wednesday after a collision.

The incident forced the closure of the northbound lanes of the QEII at the Carstairs overpass at Highway 581.

A tweet from 511 Alberta reported the closure just before 10 a.m., saying it was due to a jackknifed semi-trailer.

Update: NB QEII at jct. Hwy581, in Carstairs, is CLOSED due to jackknifed semi. Local detour in place. Expect delays. (9:57am) #ABRoads https://t.co/bU8F3J3Ajw — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 20, 2019

A Facebook post from the Carstairs Fire Department said traffic in the area was being detoured, and that the road was “very icy.”

The town of Carstars is located about 45 kilometres north of Calgary