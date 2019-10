Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ten people were injured after a bus crashed in Banff on Tuesday.

RCMP and EMS responded to a bus on its side at Compound Road, just off the Trans-Canada Highway, after 7:15 p.m.

EMS said 10 people were taken to the Mineral Springs Hospital as a precaution.

None sustained serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement