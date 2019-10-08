Menu

Calgary weather

Weather

Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 9:31 am
Updated October 8, 2019 9:48 am
City of Calgary prepares for Oct. 8 snowstorm
City of Calgary spokesperson Christopher McGeachy talks to Global News Morning Calgary about how the city is preparing roads for the latest snowstorm.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary on Tuesday, suggesting that the city could see 10 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

The national weather agency said snowfall amounts would be “highly variable,” with areas at higher elevations potentially seeing upwards of 25 centimetres by the time the snow comes to an end on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

Tuesday’s warning said drivers should prepare for “quickly-changing” and “deteriorating” travel conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada stated.

READ MORE: Snow, strong wind and 20-degree temperature drop expected in parts of Alberta by Tuesday

The snowfall is due to a southward moving cold front and Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée said snow won’t be the city’s only challenge on Tuesday.

“Strong, brisk northerly winds will gust between 30-50 km/h today, reducing visibility and making it feel much cooler,” Lizée said.

She said skies will clear overnight into Wednesday, with temperatures expected to climb near double digits as into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada includes a stretch of southwestern Alberta along the B.C. border stretching from Waterton Lakes National Park, Pincher Creek and Crownest Pass to Kananaskis, Canmore, Banff and Jasper.

Snowfall warnings issued for Alberta by Environment Canada on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Snowfall warnings issued for Alberta by Environment Canada on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Global News

Calgary snow clearing crews ready for the snowfall

Chris McGeachy with the City of Calgary said crews worked throughout the night, applying salt to the roads to help melt snow and prevent ice from building up.

The City of Calgary has a snow removal budget of just under $40 million between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

READ MORE: The future of snow clearing? Robotic snow-removal machines on display in Calgary

Geachy says they’re still within that budget for 2019, with just under $15 million remaining until the end of the year.

Speaking with Global Calgary on Tuesday morning, McGeachy said although roads are in fairly good condition, they are encouraging Calgarians to drive for winter conditions.

“Our crews are … Working 24/7 and we do expect our plowing operations will intensify through the day as the snow becomes heavier,” McGeachy said.

“The roads seem pretty good but there could be icy spots on bridge decks, on-off ramps and at intersections.”

McGeachy is urging motorists to leave plenty of time to get to their destination and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

TAGS
SnowEnvironment CanadaCalgary weatherCalgary TrafficSnowfall WarningCalgary roadsCalgary snowCalgary snow clearingCalgary road snow clearingCalgary roads snow clearingCalgary snowingSnowfall warning for Calgary
