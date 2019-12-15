Menu

Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash near Fort Macleod, Alta.

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 3:56 pm
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fort Macleod on Sunday morning.
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fort Macleod on Sunday morning. Elisha Dacey/Global News

One person was killed in a crash on an Alberta highway early Sunday morning.

According to RCMP, a vehicle heading east on Highway 3 in the town of Fort Macleod lost control and veered off the road, eventually hitting a tree.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time, police said, and the passenger was killed.

RCMP said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

There were traffic restrictions on the highway as officers investigated the crash, and a collision analyst was at the site to reconstruct the scene.

Traffic moving normally by Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

