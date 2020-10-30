RCMP investigate deadly crash on northern Alberta highway

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year old man from B.C. is dead after the SUV he was driving collided with a pickup truck in northern Alberta on Friday.

Earlier in the day, RCMP said officers had responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 43 between Beaverlodge and Hythe at about 9:10 a.m.

The driver and only person in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while a 50-year-old B.C. man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Further investigation has indicated that a pickup truck was heading northwest on Highway 43 and an SUV was heading southwest on Highway 43 when the SUV lost control, going into the lane of oncoming traffic and colliding with the pickup truck,” police said.

READ MORE: Calgary man killed in collision near Sylvan Lake

The RCMP said there were poor road conditions in the area on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was reopened at 1 p.m.

The RCMP said that although their investigation into what happened is ongoing, they do not anticipate that any further media updates will be provided.