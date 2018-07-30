Fort Saskatchewan man killed in northern Alberta collision

An Edmonton-area man died in a crash in northern Alberta on Sunday evening.

High Prairie RCMP said a semi was seen weaving on Highway 88 near Township Road 802A before entering the ditch and rolling onto its side.

The 55-year-old driver, who was a Fort Saskatchewan resident, died at the scene, police said.

His identity has not been released.

The single-vehicle rollover happened in Northern Sunrise County, about 130 kilometres northeast of High Prairie.

As High Prairie RCMP continues to investigate the fatal crash, they’re asking anyone who witnessed it to contact them.