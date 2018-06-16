Canada
Central Alberta teen dies following collision with light pole

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision along Highway 12.

A 19-year-old man as died after the car he was driving left the road and collided with a light standard near Clive Friday night.

RCMP said the teen’s vehicle was traveling eastbound along Highway 12 when it struck the pole and rolled several times into the south ditch.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene.

A male passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The deceased teen was from the hamlet of Tees.

Police said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Clive is about 20 kilometres east of Lacombe.

