Red Deer hockey player killed in Alberta crash

A member of a Red Deer minor hockey team has been identified as the teen killed in a two-vehicle crash in southern Alberta on Tuesday.
Ryan McBeath, 17, was an assistant captain with the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs.
“Optimist Chiefs are heartbroken by the passing of our teammate, one of our captains, but more importantly of our friend,” the team wrote in a message shared on Twitter.
“He was a one-of-a-kind player but an even better person. He gave everything he had for his brothers on the team! Thoughts are with his family!”
The crash happened at around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 27, east of Olds, Alta.
Police said a semi-tanker heading south on Range Road 252 turned onto Highway 27, when it was broadsided by a westbound Jeep Patriot. The 17-year-old boy driving the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: 17-year-old dies in highway crash amid foggy conditions Tuesday: RCMP
Police are still investigating but said Tuesday the area was blanketed with thick fog at the time of the collision.
The Optimist Chiefs are a Midget AAA hockey team in the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL).
Several of McBeath’s teammates and coaches also took to social media to share their memories of the teen.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.