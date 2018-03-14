Red Deer hockey player killed in Alberta crash

A member of a Red Deer minor hockey team has been identified as the teen killed in a two-vehicle crash in southern Alberta on Tuesday.

Ryan McBeath, 17, was an assistant captain with the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs.

“Optimist Chiefs are heartbroken by the passing of our teammate, one of our captains, but more importantly of our friend,” the team wrote in a message shared on Twitter.

“He was a one-of-a-kind player but an even better person. He gave everything he had for his brothers on the team! Thoughts are with his family!”



The crash happened at around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 27, east of Olds, Alta.

Police said a semi-tanker heading south on Range Road 252 turned onto Highway 27, when it was broadsided by a westbound Jeep Patriot. The 17-year-old boy driving the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating but said Tuesday the area was blanketed with thick fog at the time of the collision.

The Optimist Chiefs are a Midget AAA hockey team in the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL).

Several of McBeath’s teammates and coaches also took to social media to share their memories of the teen.

I can't believe I lost one of my best friends today, @rmcbeath3 was a brother to me. He always gave what he had and was always there to listen. I'm going to miss our time driving to hockey together. It was an honour to chase the hockey dream with you. Love you Ryan ❤️ #RM pic.twitter.com/0HRqD0xhHN — Levi Mitchell (@Levi0031) March 14, 2018

@rmcbeath3 you were one of the most enjoyable kids I've ever had the privilege to coach…ive seen you mature into a remarkable player but even better human! your passing absolutely crushes me.i will miss you! My thoughts & prayers are with your family. #RIP #RM #OCforever #14 — Jeff Wallace (@Homeslicer88) March 13, 2018

Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of @rmcbeath3 A great hockey player but an even better guy who always put others before himself. Got to know him well while playing in Olds, still can't believe he's gone. Gonna miss you buddy rest easy — Ryley Smith (@ryleysmith61) March 13, 2018

You changed so many lives in the dressing with your tenacity and desire to never be told no. Your smile was infectious and I was a better coach having had you in our room. You had the world ahead of you @rmcbeath3 because you simply wouldn’t quit. #rowtheboat #loveyourplayers RIP pic.twitter.com/eUxOHF27FT — Dana Lattery (@latts16) March 14, 2018

Absolutely tragic… was an absolute pleasure getting to know @rmcbeath3 in Olds, and playing on your line for your AJ debut. Great person, thoughts and prayers to the family #Beef — James Gaume (@JimmyGaume) March 13, 2018

Words can’t describe how much of an impact you had on my life. You were a true role model. You will be missed daily. Rest easy buddy❤️😇.@rmcbeath3 #RM#RIP — Paton Rothenbusch (@Paton_71) March 14, 2018