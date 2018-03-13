Traffic
March 13, 2018 5:55 pm

17-year-old dies in highway crash amid foggy conditions Tuesday: RCMP

RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 27 Tuesday morning.

RCMP have confirmed a 17-year-old boy from Olds has died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 27, east of Torrington, on Tuesday morning.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, police said a semi-tanker was travelling southbound on Range Road 252 and turned onto westbound Highway 27 around 8:10 a.m., where it was hit by a Jeep Patriot that was already travelling westbound on Highway 27.

According to RCMP, the driver of the Jeep died at the scene. He was the only person in the Jeep at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi did not suffer any injuries.

Cpl. Curtis Peters said there was thick fog in the area at the time of the crash and that may have contributed to the cause of the accident.

Environment Canada had issued a fog advisory for the area earlier in the morning.

Police are continuing to investigate.

