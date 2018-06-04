Alberta woman dies in single-vehicle collision

A 20-year-old woman died Sunday morning after a collision in northern Alberta.

RCMP said Honda Civic lost control and rolled in a ditch off Highway 2A near the community of Smith at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, a Slave Lake resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, while an 18-year-old female passenger, also a Slave Lake resident, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, investigators continue to look into the cause of the collision.

The community of Smith is about 73 kilometres southeast of Slave Lake and about 214 kilometres north of Edmonton.