Alberta man charged in serious Red Deer collision

A Red Deer man has been charged after an allegedly stolen truck hit an SUV, sending a woman to hospital with serious injuries Friday evening.
The collision happened at the intersection of Oliver Street and Taylor Driver in Red Deer.
READ MORE: Red Deer RCMP searching for suspects after series of break-ins, vehicle theft
Police said the female driver of the SUV was in serious but non-life-threatening condition following the crash.
Ryan Schuster, 29, is facing several charges in connection with the incident, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
READ MORE: Support growing for children of young Red Deer couple killed in motorcycle crash
RCMP said they seized a number of pieces of identification, a bag of vehicle keys, break-in instruments, a bag of costume jewellery and electronics from the stolen truck.
Schuster was remanded to appear in court Tuesday morning.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.