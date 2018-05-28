Alberta man charged in serious Red Deer collision

A Red Deer man has been charged after an allegedly stolen truck hit an SUV, sending a woman to hospital with serious injuries Friday evening.

The collision happened at the intersection of Oliver Street and Taylor Driver in Red Deer.

READ MORE: Red Deer RCMP searching for suspects after series of break-ins, vehicle theft

Police said the female driver of the SUV was in serious but non-life-threatening condition following the crash.

Ryan Schuster, 29, is facing several charges in connection with the incident, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

READ MORE: Support growing for children of young Red Deer couple killed in motorcycle crash

RCMP said they seized a number of pieces of identification, a bag of vehicle keys, break-in instruments, a bag of costume jewellery and electronics from the stolen truck.

Schuster was remanded to appear in court Tuesday morning.