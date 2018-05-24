Crime
May 24, 2018 3:11 pm

Red Deer RCMP searching for suspects after series of break-ins, vehicle theft

Police are investigating a string of garage break-ins and the theft of a vehicle in Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP said they received four reports of break-ins and the robbery of a Dodge Charger in the Lancaster neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

The break-ins happened on Langford Crescent, one on Laird Close and one on Lacey Close. Some vehicles parked on streets and driveways were broken into to get the garage door openers inside them, which were then used to open the respective garages.

RCMP believe the same people performed all the crimes, which happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Two suspects were seen on surveillance cameras and driving a small white car. One of the suspects is described as a Caucasian male, about 25 years old, wearing a white tank top, tan shorts, a baseball hat, a watch on his left arm and tattoos on both arms.

Police said anyone who has their garage door opener stolen should disable it because thieves often use garage door openers to rob the same garage.

