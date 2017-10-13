Winnipeg police charge Red Deer man with fraud, seize credit card information, licenses

A 30-year-old man from Red Deer was arrested at the Winnipeg airport Thursday and faces a number of fraud related charges.

Winnipeg police first responded to a report of a man using a stolen credit card. Officers found the man in the company of a woman at a hotel near the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Police said a number of “suspicious items related to fraud and identity theft” were found.

Drivers licenses in other people’s names, cheques drawn in the names of other people, notes with credit card and identity information of a number of people and break in tools were among the items seized.

Justyn Barry Bourne of Red Deer, Alta. faces a number of charges:

Fraud Under $5000

Possess Break In Instruments

Unauthorized Use of Credit Care Data

Identity Theft

Possession of an Identity Document x 2

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000 x 2

Possession of Instruments to be Used to Commit Forgery

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The adult woman found with Bourne was wanted on a warrant and released on a promise to appear.