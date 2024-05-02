Man charged with arson, assault, uttering threats in Surrey townhouse fire

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges related to a townhouse fire in Surrey, B.C.’s Newton neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a townhouse complex on 66 Avenue, near 127 Street, around 12:30 p.m. last Friday.
Mounties said three homes were affected by the fire and no one was hurt.
Police quickly deemed the fire suspicious.
On Thursday, Surrey RCMP announced Amritpal Dhindsa has been charged with arson, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Dhindsa has been remanded until his next court appearance on Friday.
— with files from Simon Little
