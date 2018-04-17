Driver killed in collision involving semi-truck west of Edmonton

A man was killed in a collision in western Alberta late Monday afternoon.

Edson RCMP said the driver of a pickup truck died after his truck collided with a semi-truck carrying an oversized load.

The crash happened on Highway 32 just north of Secondary Highway 748 at around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene, police said. His identity hasn’t been released.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

Highway 32 was closed in both directions for several hours.

RCMP said they were investigating the cause of the collision.