Northern Alberta’s Highway 43 closed after multi-vehicle collision

A northern Alberta highway was closed Wednesday morning because of a collision involving a number of vehicles.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 43 at Two Creeks, which is east of Fox Creek.

RCMP said there were no reported injuries, but video posted on Facebook suggested the damage to some vehicles was extensive.

At 9:15 a.m., police said the westbound lanes of Highway 43 were impassable about 40 kilometres west of Whitecourt and would remain so for an indefinite period.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the highway because of icy conditions and no visibility in some areas.