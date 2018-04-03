Alberta man killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer
A A
An Alberta man was killed in a collision north of Calgary last week.
Drumheller RCMP said an eastbound car is believed to have drifted into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a westbound tractor trailer.
READ MORE: 2 Edmontonians killed in northern Alberta collision
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision happened Highway 9, about five kilometres east of the Highway 27.
READ MORE: Alberta woman dies from injuries suffered during winter storm collision
Police identified the victim as a 39-year-old man from Youngstown, Alta., but won’t release his name.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.