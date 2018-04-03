Alberta man killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer

An Alberta man was killed in a collision north of Calgary last week.

Drumheller RCMP said an eastbound car is believed to have drifted into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a westbound tractor trailer.

READ MORE: 2 Edmontonians killed in northern Alberta collision

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened Highway 9, about five kilometres east of the Highway 27.

READ MORE: Alberta woman dies from injuries suffered during winter storm collision

Police identified the victim as a 39-year-old man from Youngstown, Alta., but won’t release his name.