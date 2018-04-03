Traffic
April 3, 2018 11:41 am

Alberta man killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer

By Web Producer  Global News

A photo of an RCMP vehicle.

Global News/File
A A

An Alberta man was killed in a collision north of Calgary last week.

Drumheller RCMP said an eastbound car is believed to have drifted into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a westbound tractor trailer.

READ MORE: 2 Edmontonians killed in northern Alberta collision

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened Highway 9, about five kilometres east of the Highway 27.

READ MORE: Alberta woman dies from injuries suffered during winter storm collision

Police identified the victim as a 39-year-old man from Youngstown, Alta., but won’t release his name.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Collision
Alberta Fatal
Drumheller
Drumheller RCMP
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Youngstown

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News