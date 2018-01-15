BC trucker killed in northern Alberta Highway 63 collision

A young man from southwestern British Columbia was killed in a collision between two semi trucks on Highway 63 in northeastern Alberta Sunday.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes, approximately four kilometres south of Wandering River.

Boyle RCMP said a semi-tractor trailer was parked on the side of the highway and the driver was outside adjusting his load when his vehicle was hit by another semi. The 26-year-old man from Chilliwack, B.C., was pronounced dead on scene.

The man driving the moving semi suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Traffic was diverted for several hours because the parked semi’s trailer was carrying PVC piping, which had to be cleaned up from the highway after the collision. Police said weather conditions at the time of the crash were clear.

RCMP said the name of the driver from B.C. will not be released. There’s no word on whether any charges will be laid.

Boyle RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst continue to investigate the crash, which happened about 200 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.