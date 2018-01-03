Pickup truck driver killed in Highway 63 crash outside Fort McKay

The RCMP is investigating what caused a deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a transport truck north of Fort McKay, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to a collision on Highway 63, about three kilometres north of Fort McKay, just after 5 p.m.

Investigators believe the southbound pickup truck struck the wide load transport truck, which was headed north on the highway.

“The wide load transport truck had pilot vehicles travelling northbound in front of the wide load, and behind the wide load,” police said in a news release.

The 51-year-old man who was driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene and Mounties said a 66-year-old man who was also in the pickup truck was airlifted to hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The driver of the transport truck did not report any injuries to police.

Highway 63 was temporarily affected while emergency crews were at the scene but has since fully reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040, or their local police department. Anonymous tips can also be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.