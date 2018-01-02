Man killed, woman airlifted to hospital after crash south of Rosebud, Alta.

A two-vehicle crash northeast of Strathmore, Alta. on Tuesday left one man dead and sent a woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Calgary EMS.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the RCMP sent out a news release asking drivers to stay away from Highway 840 and Highway 564 where the crash occurred. The intersection, located about halfway between Rosebud, Alta. and Standard, Alta., was to remain “impassable” indefinitely, police said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was dispatched to the scene to help with the investigation looking into what happened.

EMS did not say which vehicle either victim was travelling in or if anybody else was in the vehicles involved.

They said the woman was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and that despite the seriousness of her injuries, she was listed in stable condition.