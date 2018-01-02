Traffic
January 2, 2018

Teen dies in 2-vehicle crash near High River

Heide Pearson

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near High River on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

RCMP say a 19-year-old was killed in a crash just south of High River on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Highway 2 northbound at 594 Ave. E. at about 10:45 a.m., RCMP said.

An investigation into the crash determined a northbound sedan attempted to turn left to head west when it was struck by a separate southbound sedan.

The driver of the northbound car died as a result of his injuries. He was the lone occupant of the car.

The other car had two occupants, both of whom sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance and the passenger was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary via STARS air ambulance.

