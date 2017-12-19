Two triplet sisters killed in Highway 63 crash south of Fort McMurray

Two 19-year-old girls, sisters in a set of triplets, were killed in a serious collision on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray over the weekend.

Friends have identified the girls as Zara and Bridget Chambers. The girls were both students and athletes at Keyano College, part of the Huskies soccer team.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts and sympathies are with their family and friends,” read a statement from the college on Tuesday.

The college’s mental health team has been brought in to provide trauma counselling and mental-health resources to anyone who wants it.

“We will do whatever we can to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time.”

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, about 95 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

RCMP said a car carrying the teens was heading south on Highway 63 when it drove into the back of a flatbed tow truck, which was stopped at the time.

The 19-year-old driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old passenger was taken to an Edmonton-area hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, but added that road conditions at the time were slippery, with slush and ice.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and all of the people who have been impacted by this tragedy,” RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.

The girls were originally from Rocky Mountain House and were playing their second year on the Huskies women’s soccer team, according to the Keyano College website.

A candlelight vigil in memory of the girls has been planned for Thursday night at the Co-op Football Field soccer pitch in Rocky Mountain House.

Wood Buffalo Victim Services has also offered assistance to the family and friends of the victims, and to witnesses of the collision. Anyone who requires the services is asked to call 1-780-788-4250.